Are You Ready To Go Freelance?

By FastCo Studios

If you’re considering becoming freelance, then there are a few things you should know. First of all, it is crucial to build your savings first to prepare for any possible lulls when first starting out. The next step is building your client base, and deciding the best methods for finishing projects. Watch this video, then let us know your tips at #WorkSmart for making freelancing work for you!

