Today in Tabs: The New New New Gawker

Today in Podcasting: Are podcasts the new blogs? Today’s Song: Len, “Steal My Sunshine” (blame Marian Bull for this) ~So I missed a million tabs of fun~ EXCITING INTERN NEWS! I’m bringing back the Tabs intern program next month, assuming I can find an intern and a couple of sponsors! Prospective Interns: The deal is that you write an intern tab every day, Monday through Thursday, for one month. An intern tab is 200-400 words (or thereabouts) on some link or topic of our mutual choosing, and I don’t care what you do with the rest of your time. For this you are paid the princely sum of $1,500 U.S. dollars total. I’m especially interested in applications from beginning journalists who could use a wider audience, women, people of color, and (traditionally, for some reason?) Canadians. Past Tabs interns have gone on to enormous fame and success and generally have had most of their problems and anxieties solved by this terrific opportunity. To Apply: Email rusty@kuro5hin.org with two sample intern tabs. The first should be an introduction of yourself, and the second should be an example of the kind of thing you would write. Do me a favor and put “TABS INTERN” in the subject line too. Please don’t ask if it’s okay to apply, or promise me you’re going to apply later, or feel out whether I’m interested in your application! I am! Just apply! It’ll be great, I promise.

Prospective Sponsors: Your brand and link will appear in a “brought to you by” sponsor area on every intern tab for a month. You will gain the satisfaction of helping a young journalist and the equal but different satisfaction of placing an unblockable ad in front of Today in Tabs’s large email list of engaged media and technology thinkfluencers. And all this for just $1,000, for the whole month! Only two sponsor slots are open for each month so contact me soon to reserve yours. That’s an unusually long sign-off, so I’ll just add: Thanks Fast Company and subscribe here. Hey put your email address here and press subscribe, because reasons. powered by TinyLetter