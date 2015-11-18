Bloomingdales Taps Top Brands For High-Fashion ‘Star Wars’ Designs

Star Wars is known for brand tie-ins and cross-promotional marketing, but it’s not really known for fashion. (Just look at the jackets they wore !) For every high-styling Lando Calrissian, there are frumpy Luke Skywalkers and sartorially baffling Bail Prestor Organas just littering the galaxy. So it makes sense that, in the lead up to The Force Awakens (less than a month now, y’all!), they might partner with a more fashionable brand–or several–to capture some of the better looks they could invoke a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

To that end, Bloomingdales, Star Wars, and ten designers all teamed for a collaboration–set to benefit the non-profit Child Mind Institute–they’ve dubbed the “Force 4 Fashion.” The pieces in the collection were created by high-end designers including Rag & Bone, Todd Snyder, and Diane Von Furstenberg, and each takes a Star Wars character–whether new or traditional–and creates a look that character could either wear, or a piece that invokes, say, the hirsute perfection of Chewbacca for humans.

A range of characters are represented, but most of the designers seemed to take inspiration from either the Stormtroopers or Daisy Ridley’s Rey, who each get a handful of pieces–often with wildly varied results: Diane von Furstenberg’s take on Rey is a high-fashion, glittering jumpsuit, while Rag & Bone go with a baggy-hoody streetwear look for the roguish hero.

Whichever look fans prefer, they’ll need to pony up if they want to take it home–“limited” doesn’t really begin to describe a collection that will be sold at auction, with only two samples available. Since it’s all for charity, though, we’ll consider that a fair deal–especially since it’s not like anybody’s hurting for other Star Wars-themed stuff to buy right now.