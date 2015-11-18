This Artist Drew Her Cat In The Style of Garfield, Dr. Seuss, Tim Burton, And More

Cats are the coin of the realm on the Internet. Not all cats are created equal, though. The cat who appears to be having the best day ever right now is the beloved pet of a German art student who is using this furry muse to explore a variety of styles.

Julija K., whose artistic nom de pen is Miyuli, has recently taken to drawing her cat in illustrations inspired by the mode of several well-known artists. While the cat’s name has not been revealed, to protect its privacy at this difficult time, Miyuli’s depictions of it have run the gamut from Tim Burton to Garfield and far beyond. (Fur beyond? I’m so sorry.) Have a look at 12 of her emulations–including Miyuli’s own style–in the image below, and let us know in the comments which one suits this feline best.

[via DesignTaxi]