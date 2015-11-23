6 Steps To Make a Great Impression At Your New Job

The anticipation of starting your new job is over. You’ve met with your new boss and are settled in to your new workstation—and you feel like a fish out of water. Worse, you’re concerned that not knowing exactly what you’re doing is making a bad impression on your new colleagues. After all, shouldn’t you hit the ground running?

“First, you need to know that it’s completely normal. In some respects, from a biological standpoint, we’re hardwired to feel nervous in new situations,” says Keith Rollag, associate professor and chair of the management division at Babson College in Babson Park, Massachusetts, and author of What to Do When You’re New: How to Be Comfortable, Confident and Successful in New Situations.

Rollag says many people focus too much on performing in the first few days and focus less on the things they need to do to get them up to speed. To get off on the right foot in your new job, take a deep breath and try the following steps.

In those first meeting days, ask your supervisor about where he or she would like you to first focus, says Mishri Someshwar, associate vice president of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars in Washington, D.C. You likely have an idea from your interview process about how your success will be measured.

“The challenge for new employees is to understand where they need to jump in and move quickly and where they need to avoid being presumptuous about changing an existing system or process straight out of the gate,” she says.

Someshwar says that you can find opportunities to perform early on by listening carefully. When you ask questions about how things are done, opportunities lie in the areas where people are vocal about wanting change. If many people are complaining openly about a particular area that falls within your responsibilities, that’s a clue that you can take action. If they mention change, but do so more quietly, that’s a clue that there are barriers or politics involved and you should tread carefully, she says.

During your interview process and the research you did about the company, you likely have an idea about the challenges the company is facing and how you can contribute to solutions, says Alfred E. Blake IV, assistant director of undergraduate entrepreneurship programs at Rutgers University Business School and founder of the consultancy Rule Breaker University.