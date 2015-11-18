Don’t Write a Eugoogly For Zoolander–The First Trailer For “Zoolander 2” Is Hilarious

Ever since Stiller and costar Owen Wilson strode across a Fashion Week red carpet in Paris this past March, anticipation has been building. Could the sequel build on the much-loved original? Would it even make sense for Zoolander and Hansel to remain in the modeling profession 15 years after the first film, or would this be a gritty, unflinching look at what happens to male models when they pass their sell-by date? With the arrival of the first trailer, we finally have some answers. (Especially if one of the questions is: “Does Benedict Cumberbatch appear as a pansexual model named “All” who looks like an androgynous melted wax sculpture?” The answer is yes.)

After a brief recap of the events of Zoolander, the trailer reveals that Stiller and Wilson’s characters are now industry jokes. Things seem potentially heading toward that depressing route when an exposition-spouting Penelope Cruz comes along to explain that someone is trying to eliminate all the most beautiful people in the world. Cue a cameo from the comeback trail-hungry Justin Bieber.

Since cameos were abundant in the first film (“You should listen to your friend, Billy Zane”), Bieber and Cumberbatch are likely just the tip of the iceberg for this one. The rest of the main cast is padded out as well, though. Kristen Wiig looks to be taking over for Milla Jovovich in the henchman role. SNL‘s Kyle Mooney is on hand. Will Ferrell is back, and while he was only just establishing himself as a movie-worthy performer in 2001, he has a whole new toolbox of comedic capabilities for the writers to take advantage of now. From the looks of it, they do so to the hilt.

Written by the Tropic Thunder team of Ben Stiller and Justin Theroux, along with two fellow comedy directors Nick Stoller and John Hamburg, the trailer for Zoolander 2 gives Co.Create confidence that we’re in good hands. Like, even better hands than David Duchovny’s hand model from the first movie, J.P. Prewitt.