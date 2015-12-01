How To Get A Testimonial From The President

A testimonial from a high-profile person can help boost your career, especially if you speak at events or freelance for large companies.

Comedian Dan Nainan is often booked to perform at large corporate events, and one of the promotional tools he uses is celebrity testimonials. President Barack Obama says he is hilarious and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg calls him “hysterical.” In fact, you can watch them deliver their praise–along with Steve Wozniak, Hillary Clinton, and many other famous people–on a video he posted on his website.

“Anyone can get a photo with a celebrity,” says Nainan. “Instead, I ask for a video testimonial after they’ve seen me perform. They’re almost always happy to oblige; I think it’s because I’ve done a great show and they enjoyed it.”

Nainan has been able to get high-profile people to compliment his work by using one simple technique: He asks–but he says timing is everything. Request a testimonial when your work is fresh in the other person’s mind, says Nainan.

“If you give a great presentation, people are almost hypnotized,” he says. “Two days later, they might not be as open. And if you bomb, don’t ask. In general, people who are caught up in the moment will be happy to help quickly without thinking.”

Don’t stand there thinking, ‘How should I approach them?’” Don’t think about it; just ask.

Approaching them immediately is imperative, says Nainan, who uses the “three-second rule” he learned from the book Big Game Hunting: Networking with Billionaires, Executives and Celebrities by Christopher Kai. “Don’t stand there thinking, ‘How should I approach them?’” he says. “Don’t think about it; just ask. Nothing is worse than wishing you had asked and regretting it later.”

Nainan still regrets not asking tennis player Steffi Graf for a testimonial after he performed at an event she attended, and uses the experience as a lesson for not hesitating in the future.