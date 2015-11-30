Love Dogs, But Don’t Want To Commit? Now You Can Borrow One–With An App

We arranged to meet for the first time at a park, and when I got there, he was even cuter than in his pictures. Then he went running after a ball.

It was my first online date with a dog.

Atlas, a sweet, cheerful two-year-old black Lab with his own Instagram, is a member of a new dog-sharing app called Bark’n’Borrow, which matches dog owners up with people like me, who wish they could own a dog but can’t. (In my case, my lease doesn’t allow pets.) Dogs get some extra attention, dog owners can get a free dogwalker or sitter, and dog lovers can play or cuddle with a charming new friend.

It might be a natural step in the sharing economy: If we share our apartments and cars and power tools, does it also make sense to share our pets?

“I was contemplating rescuing a dog–I grew up with dogs–but I was working 12 or 13 hour days,” says Liam Berkeley, the founder of Bark’n’Borrow. “My girlfriend at the time was still in school and had a job on the side. So as much as we were thinking of getting one, we knew it wasn’t the best idea.”

But Berkeley started to meet neighbors with dogs. “I started talking with them, and I’d play with their dogs,” he says. “I ended up saying, ‘Hey, I go running a couple afternoons a week, and I’d love to take your dog for a run if possible.’ They said yes, after getting to know me a little bit.”

As he took the borrowed dogs out for hikes, he kept meeting other people who, like him, missed owning a dog of their own. And so Berkeley decided to put together a simple dog-matching service.