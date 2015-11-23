Could Showing Sadness Help You Get What You Want In A Negotiation?

A recent study titled “Weep and Get More: When and Why Sadness Expression is Effective in Negotiations” published in the Journal of Applied Psychology shows that there may be times when expressing sadness can give you leverage in negotiations.

“The study tests whether such an assumption is backed by science, and demonstrates when sadness would lead to concessions versus when it doesn’t, and whether empathy is what drives this effect when it occurs,” explains one of the study’s authors, Shirli Kopelman, professor at University of Michigan Ross School of Business and author of Negotiating Genuinely: Being Yourself in Business. She says that the primary driver for a negotiation outcome is the social context in which the feelings of sadness take place. “Positive and negative emotions are important resources in negotiations.”

The study used a series of face-to-face experiments with 122 to 232 male and female management graduate students at a French university who were enrolled in a business negotiations course. They role-played a two-party negotiation exercise in a double-blind procedure related to a new business venture between two firms that were considering a venture to develop, manufacture, and market a new drug.

The students were advised that their goal was to maximize their own points. One student was assigned to be the “expresser” and was given a set of negotiation recommendations that showed feelings of sadness, such as looking down and gloomy and using words that indicated sadness (e.g., “This almost brings tears to my eyes,” or “I feel miserable.”) The other student was assigned to be neutral and was given a set of recommendations about how to control their emotions by staying calm, keeping a poker face, and keeping their voice steady. Other factors were also brought into play, such as giving participants information related to their counterpart’s power and the nature of the participants’ relationship to each other.

“We find, for example, that sadness influenced concessions when the person expressing genuine sadness was perceived to have low power,” the authors say, meaning that if you are identified as powerless and in need of something, rather than being seen as powerful and not so dependent, the neutral negotiator will more than likely feel a sense of social responsibility to make concessions in your favor.

Two additional examples of social contexts when expressing genuine sadness influenced a concession in favor of the expresser were identified as: When the participants anticipated a future interaction, or when there could be a communal outcome versus exchange-based (i.e., an outcome where benefits are received through a comparable benefit returned), even when no future interaction was anticipated.