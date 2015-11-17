Tumblr Finally Added A GIF Maker To Its iPhone App

Tumblr is one of the web’s major GIF repositories, and today, the company is taking a step to expand its role beyond just GIF discovery. The Yahoo-owned microblogging service has unveiled a new GIF creation tool as part of its mobile app; the feature is currently available for iOS users and will be introduced for Android soon.

The new functionality allows users to make short animations from burst photos and videos they take or already have stored away on their phones. With the update, Tumblr should better be able to compete with a cottage industry of third-party apps–including Giphy Cam, a recent entry from popular GIF search engine Giphy–which offers GIF creation and targets teen and millennial users. According to Tumblr, more than 23 million GIFs are posted to the site each day, and a majority of those are posted through mobile devices.

Tumblr, which has aggressively embraced advertising since joining the Yahoo fold, is one of the brightest spots in Yahoo’s sprawling business. This year alone, Tumblr has debuted a GIF search engine, a portal of continuous GIFs called “Tumblr TV,” and an instant messaging service, which launched for select users last week. As CEO David Karp disclosed at Fast Company’s recent Innovation Festival, Tumblr users sent more than 9 million messages within the first two days. “This has by far and away been the most requested feature,” he said at the festival.