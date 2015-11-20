These 7 Online Tools Check Your Writing For Empathy And Inclusivity

Of all the things that have been known to keep me awake at night, one of the repeat offenders is thinking of times when I’ve said the totally wrong thing to a person. That embarrassment of putting my foot in my mouth or just rubbing someone the wrong way tends to linger long past the initial moment.

advertisement

advertisement

Luckily, technology is working on making these sleepless nights a thing of the past! I’m always on the lookout for writing tools that can help me communicate more clearly and empathetically online, and quite a few have hit my radar recently. Here’s a look at 7. Happy writing! 1. Crystal: See Personality Profiles Before You Hit “Send” Site: crystalknows.com Price: Free trial, then $19/month to $50/month Use for: More empathetic communication How it works: Crystal scours the web to create unique personality profiles for anyone with an online presence. When you go to email someone (or even tweet at them, if you use the extension!), you can check out Crystal’s assessment to make sure your communication is ideal for your subject. Plus it’s fun to see what Crystal thinks about you based on your online presence. 🙂

advertisement

advertisement

Price: Free Use for: More polite communication How it works: Foxtype wants to make sure your message is as kind as possible. To test it out, paste your text in the box, and hit “Check Tone.” Foxtype will scan your message, tell you how polite your note reads, and offer a list of possible changes. You can also grab a Gmail extension if you give Foxtype your email. 4. Hemingway: Make Your Writing Stronger Site: hemingwayapp.com Price: Free on the web or $10 for desktop app Use for: Clearer communication

advertisement

How it works: The Hemingway Editor keeps your writing simple, clear, and concise by highlighting too-lengthy sentences in yellow and “more egregious” ones in red. It also notes adverbs, passive voice, and overly complicated words so you can have the opportunity to rewrite. Paste in something you’re working on to give it a try. 5. Writefull: Real-Time Language Help And Feedback Site: writefullapp.com Price: $5/month or $25/year Use for: Language help as you write How it works: Writefull plugs into nearly any tool you might use for writing and uses uses large language databases (Google Books and Google Web) to search for the frequency of chunks of text. Highlight any text you’re not sure of and Writefull can help by doing things like: Checking how often your selected text is found in the language database

Offering examples of selected text in Wikipedia or on the web

Sharing which words are used most often in a gap in your text

Seeing which synonyms of a given word are used most often in your text 6. Grammarly Extension: Smart Grammar And Spelling Checker Site: grammarly.com

advertisement

Price: Free Use for: Grammar and spelling checks How it works: Go beyond the standard spellcheck with Grammarly, which integrates contextual spelling and grammar checks, a thesaurus, and dictionary directly into everywhere you write online. (It flags more than 250 types of errors!) 7. ProWritingAid: Comprehensive Writing Editor And Plagiarism Checker Site: prowritingaid.com Price: Free to $40/year Use for: Overall editing of writing

advertisement

How it works: In need of a second pair of eyes on your work when no one’s around? ProWritingAid is the second-best thing, checking for all sorts of stuff like sentence length, overused words, clichés, “corporate wording” and much more. Paid plans also include a plagiarism checker that searches over a billion web pages, published works, and academic papers. These are just a few of the tools I’ve been checking out lately. I’d love to hear what your go-to tools and apps might be to make sure your communication is smart, clear, and empathetic. Share your favorite picks in the comments! This article originally appeared on Buffer and is reprinted with permission.