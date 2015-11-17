This Tiny, Lonely Pony Tugs The Heartstrings In Amazon Prime’s New Ad

Sometimes making new friends doesn’t always go smoothly. Acceptance isn’t automatic, and when someone is being rejected, only the hardest of hearts wouldn’t want to help. Especially if it’s happening to the tiniest, most adorable little pony!

This new spot for Amazon Prime’s next day delivery service features a teeny Shetland pony arriving to share a field with a trio of glossy, black steeds. His owner observes his loneliness as he’s repeatedly snubbed. She must do something and do it right away! Set to the track Little Man by Sonny and Cher, a solution is found.

This is the third spot for Amazon’s Prime service by London-based ad agency Joint, and it echoes the emotional theme of the campaign’s earlier executions that began in July this year. The most recent told the touching story of an injured dog, sad that it could not play with the other dogs in the park, and the first was about a little boy struggling to fit in at a new kindergarten.

The campaign has been running in North America, the U.K., Germany, and Austria.