The Secret Ingredient To A Productive And Satisfying Career

Daniel Kim was the CEO at online game company Nexon America when he had a career epiphany that changed his life. His mentor Bill Moggridge , founder of the design firm IDEO , had recently passed away. It was at Moggridge’s memorial service at Stanford in 2012 when Kim had a moment of clarity: What was most important to him wasn’t being at the top of his field or making as much money as possible, it was doing meaningful design work–the kind of work he simply couldn’t do as CEO at a gaming company.

Kim did the math. If a design project takes three to four months and he had between 25 to 30 years left in his career, he realized he only had time for about 100 new projects. Put in those terms, time, he realized, was of the essence.

Every time a project comes up, I go through the same thinking process: ‘How many projects do I have left in me and is this project worth it?’

Kim quit his job and in 2013 moved to the firm Daylight Design, where he opened and oversaw the company’s office in Seoul, South Korea. At this new job, he would spend at least half his time doing design work. “Now every time a project comes up, I go through the same thinking process: ‘How many projects do I have left in me and is this project worth it?'” says Kim.

It’s easy to hustle through our daily tasks, head down, focused on what’s next on the long list of to-dos. But taking a step back to evaluate what really motivates and drives us is critical, not just for our well-being, but also, as research has shown, for our productivity.

Social psychologists call this type of drive “intrinsic motivation,” or the desire and urge inside ourselves that propels us to do the work we do and do it well. While we’re often motivated by external factors like pay, approval, or recognition, research has shown that intrinsic motivation is fundamental not just for our long-term happiness, but also for the quality of our work.

Anecdotally, we see this in our everyday lives. When we’re excited about a project, we’re more invested in doing a good job. Researchers Yoon Jik Cho and James Perry looked at the effect of intrinsic motivation on employee attitudes by analyzing data on more than 200,000 people. They found that employees who were intrinsically motivated were three times more engaged than those who were motivated by external factors like pay. “Quite simply, you’re more likely to like your job if you focus on the work itself, and less likely to enjoy it if you’re focused on money,” Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, professor of business psychology at University College London writes in Harvard Business Review.

But it’s not just our well-being and overall happiness that’s affected. New research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, shows that people are more productive and committed to the activities they’re engaged in when motivated by personal interest and satisfaction rather than external factors like compensation.