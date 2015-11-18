Where Google, Apple, And Amazon Employees Want To Work Next

For many job seekers, the process to find a new position is often driven by a well-known brand’s reputation. This is especially true in the tech sector, where company names can be synonymous with big innovation: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Google, and the like. Based on a recent Fast Company report, we know that isn’t always the best way to land a dream job .

A recent PayScale survey revealed that the employee turnover rate among Fortune 500 companies is greatest in the tech industry. PayScale’s data also indicates that the average job tenure for all employees today is 3.68 years.

Job posting platform Dice surveyed over 1,600 technology professionals in the U.S. during the month of September to gauge job satisfaction. Dice discovered as many as 50% of tech employees say they would move to another city for a new job, while 52% would move to a different state or region. Dice also found that money is still a motivator, as 59% of tech employees would move to another city for a higher-paying job.

One reason is work-life balance–or lack of it. According to the survey, 45% of tech employees say they want more of a work-life balance, but that their current job doesn’t allow it. So it’s not surprising that 27% of today’s tech professionals say that a work-life balance in the tech industry is a myth.

Yet once installed in the hallowed environs of a major tech company, it can be hard to leave, even if the position holds more and better responsibilities. On the flip side, wearing multiple hats as part of a small staff in an as-yet-unknown startup can wear anyone down.

So it’s no surprise that plenty of tech talent does migrate. But where, exactly, are they headed, and what makes them ready to make the leap?

Anthology (formerly Poachable), the recruiting platform for passive job finders and HR recruiters, polled 1,500 current employees at Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Oracle, and Apple to see at what stage a company would be attractive enough to get them to jump ship.