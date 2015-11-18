Make Someone’s Day With These (Astonishingly Specific) Compliment Cards

Somewhere between the proliferation of “likes” and “faves” ( now actually just “likes” ) we may have lost the art of properly articulating our admiration and approval. Sure, tiny computer icons allow us to express ourselves quickly and often, but they lack some of the class and coyness of, say, Jane Austen-era calling cards.

That’s the inspiration behind Compliments Of, a clever and colorful deck of cards from designer McKenna Kemp and New York Times writer Molly Young. Each designed with its own astonishingly specific compliment, the cards are for distributing among loved ones, crushes, colleagues, and strangers on the street.

“A good compliment is specific, concise, and penetratingly

accurate,” the pair write on their website. Admire a friend’s optimism? There’s a card for that (“Your outlook is rosy”). In awe of a coworker’s focus? Let her know (“Your concentration is unremitting”). Also available for hand out: those sneaky insults dressed up like compliments (“Your schemes are foolproof”).

Packs come with 20 cards for selecting, signing, and suavely distributing. And true to the duo’s penchant for specificity, no two decks are alike.

You can buy Compliments Of for $16 a pack here.