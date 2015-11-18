A Fine Modern Pen You Open With A Dial, Not A Click

If you’ve always wanted a nice writing instrument, but your personal aesthetic is more minimal than Montblanc, the Neri line may be for you. Designed by Giulio Iacchetti, this pen and mechanical pencil are built from a single extruded aluminum rod.
To pop out the tip, you twist a brass knob that was inspired by the drafting compasses of the 19th century. It’s a cute idea for the pen, but for the mechanical pencil, the rotating knob is a smart design choice, presumably giving more exact lead control than you’d get in a spring-loaded clicker.
Available in anodized white, black, and silver, Neri is shipping now for about $45–pocket change for any pen collector.
[via Dezeen]