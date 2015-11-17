Twitter May Enhance “Likes” With Emoji Reactions, A La Facebook

Earlier this month, Twitter stirred the pot by trading its star-shaped “favorite” button for a more au courant heart icon, which now denotes a “like.” The move was meant to simplify Twitter’s interface and more closely align it with social networks like Instagram–but it’s possible you’ve since been more frugal about dispensing likes on Twitter. Tweaking the terminology is one thing, but a heart? It feels a lot weightier to “heart” something than to “star” it, and much like the like button on Facebook, a heart isn’t quite an appropriate response to negative posts.

Though new users have supposedly been more receptive to the hearts, Twitter is now considering an emoji-based reactions feature–much like the one Facebook started testing in October. According to the Guardian, the feature was detected by a user who had access to developer-only updates in the iOS app.

At first glance, it looks like Twitter may offer more emoji options than Facebook, which is currently only testing six emoji reactions in addition to the existing thumbs-up icon. As Fast Company wrote when Facebook announced the update, both features seem to have taken a page from Slack’s playbook: The popular enterprise messaging app introduced emoji reactions in July, which allow users to react to individual messages with a pinned emoji.

By adding a range of emojis, Twitter may placate its devoted users, many of whom were up in arms about the switch to hearts. But the change serves as yet another example of Twitter moving away from its core product: a micro-blogging service that curbed messages at 140 text-based characters and offered an unfiltered, reverse chronological timeline.

