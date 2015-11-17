Let This Seamless Blend of Coach Speeches From Sports Movies Be Your Pep Talk Today

The idea of a life coach sounds nice. If someone could just shake you out of the complacency of each day with the ferocious cunning of Bill Belichick, it might help you get that quarterly report filed quicker and allow you to spend more time with pets and other loved ones. But in reality, having a life coach is kinda complicated and likely involves far more vision boards than anyone has time for. Who needs a life coach, though, when one can simply draw from the deep wellspring of inspiration in sports movies?

The movie-obsessed YouTubers at Burger Fiction, who have been leading the league in supercuts lately, have assembled a new one that brings together the same rousing element common among all sports movies: the pep talk. A key ingredient in the climactic overcoming of all the odds is when the coach who never stopped believing both berates and exhorts his crew to give it everything they’ve got, etc. It turns out these speeches are just as effective removed from the context of their surrounding films.

“Movie Coach Super Speech” is a seamless supercut that flits between coach speeches from a diverse group of sports comedies, dramas, and everything in between, including League of Their Own, Coach Carter, Cool Runnings, Miracle, Happy Gilmore, Rocky, and Any Given Sunday. Truly, Burger Fiction left it all out on the field the day they made this one.