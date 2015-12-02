Small Cars Have A Big Problem

Microcars have always been cheeky novelties, bubbly one- or two-seaters with toy-like motors and style from The Jetsons, reserved only for the dusty garages of avid vintage collectors that appreciate them—and never drive them. But recently, these miniscule cars from the post-WWII era have been setting the foundation for a new wave of carmakers, who see microcars as the picture-perfect future of urban transportation.

In theory, microcars have it all: they’re refreshingly cheap, perfect for navigating through urban traffic, and small enough to squeeze into tight parking spots. With cities projected to house 66% of the world’s population by 2050, the ride’s got the makings of a dream car on paper. But microcars have never fared well in America, where bigger is actually often better, and extra layers of sheet metal and tall seating positions bolster the illusion of security—even if auto insurance rates back up modern microcar safety claims.

Jim Janecek, who’s been involved with the Vintage Microcar Club for over two decades, calls the crest and troughs of microcar interest a pipe dream. To Janecek, America’s “aversion to microcars” will be no different this time around. The Smart Fortwo, one of the more successfully regarded modern microcars, experienced a surge in sales when it first launched in 2008, but has faltered since, even in European countries where they’re more culturally accepted.

via Google

“People think, ‘Small cars are just what America needs! They’re good on gas, cheap, and you can park it anywhere!’ That’s been a thing that sticks with people for years and years,” Janecek says, attributing initial Smart sales to its novelty factor. “If there was a viable market in the U.S., the Smart would have filled that gap.”

It’s a good point. According to global consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, more than 35 microcars have been debuted at auto shows up to 2013, with few moving past the concept stage. For these toy-like oddities seeking to be once again part of America’s mainstream driving culture, is a microcar of the past an ill portent?

Automakers are surprisingly resilient, despite the roster of failures: Th!nk City, Corbin Motors, and G-Wiz REVA among others. Numerous independent automakers have joined the ranks of industry giants trying their hand at reinventing the hot wheels. This time, they’re determined to get it right: tucking in electric motors, experimenting with driverless concepts, and tipping hats to the original vintage microcars by incorporating nostalgic elements in exterior design—all to capture the affinity of millennials.

via Innova EV

“Millennials have the ability to change the game when it comes to being early adopters,” says Roman Kuropas, CEO of Innova EV, which is testing fleets of its all-electric, two-seater “Dash” microcar on college campuses. They’re already well acquainted with ride-sharing apps, and genuinely interested in sustainability and alternative mobility themes, including adopting cars equipped with Internet-of-Things connectivity as the ultimate gadget. According to a 2014 Deloitte study, 59% of Gen-Y consumers see themselves driving an alternative engine in five years. To many like Innova EV, “the most important demographic” seems to get the intellectual allure of microcar-led transportation.