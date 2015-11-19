Why The Smartest People Choose Meaning Over Money

In a 2014 study commissioned by McGraw-Hill Education, The Grad Gap, the majority of graduating students (73%) say it was more important to find a job that allows them to do what they love, than to find a job that pays well (20%). What’s more, 45% of students reported they would prefer a job that is beneficial to society while only 27% reported they would prefer a job that simply pays well. But working for meaning rather than money isn’t exclusively important to the youngest generation of workers, says Bill Connolly, author of The Success Disconnect.

Here’s how we can all benefit from finding meaningful work.

Success, Connolly argues, doesn’t only have to mean financial power. “Different people have individualistic definitions of success,” he says. In order to find your personal definition of success, you first need to find what you value most. While some may find success by doing meaningful work, others may find success when they’re constantly working on challenging projects.

Meaningful work helps to motivate you more than money does. “Money stops acting as a motivational element because people habituate to money,” says Connolly. While the promise of a raise may motivate you when you’re first starting out in your career, the further ahead you get, the less money will motivate you. The reason is that we all habituate to money.