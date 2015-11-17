How To Start Fixing Tech’s Diversity Problem

Leslie Miley’s resignation from Twitter once again shines a hot light on the tech industry’s , diversity problem. As senior associate editor J.J. McCorvey puts it: “If [Twitter’s] diversity is lacking internally, how can they create products and services that really cater to and grow [a diverse]audience?” In this installment of The 29th Floor, J.J. and Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon discuss the issue, and talk about which tech companies are doing diversity right–and which have a long way to go.