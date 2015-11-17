Airbnb Goes Pro For Toronto Sports Fans With A Leafs And Raptors Sleepover

We all know at least one sports fan who sleeps, eats, and drinks their team. Their mood can be predicted based on a boxscore and a win-loss record. Can they get a bit too emotional? Of course. Did they spend too much money on that game-worn pair of socks from 1995? Probably. But they’re exactly the type of person Airbnb is aiming for with its newest rental property .

Okay, it’s not a typical rental, but the brand has teamed with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to give one lucky Toronto sports fanatic a chance to really sleep, eat, and drink their team. A suite at the Air Canada Centre, home to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors, has been redecorated to become the ultimate hotel room.

Like that time Scottie Pippen was an Airbnb host in Chicago, this one is hosted by a local hero, Hockey Hall of Fame member and Toronto Maple Leafs legend Doug Gilmour. The winner will get special access to back-to-back games starting with a Leafs game against the Montreal Canadiens on January 23, spend the night in the ACC, then watch the Raptors play the Los Angeles Clippers the next day.

The winner will also get access to the players’ amenities, a chance to watch the pre-game skate from the penalty box and a personalized player send-off in the Maple Leafs tunnel as the team takes the ice, and then Leafs head coach Mike Babcock’s post-game press conference. For the Raptors game, the winner will get to check out the team’s game day shoot-around before watching the game in courtside seats. No word if it includes any of Drake’s new Raptors gear.

All you have to do to win is go to the Air Canada Centre listing on Airbnb by December 15 and “Tell us why you’re the biggest Maple Leafs and Raptors fan and what it would mean to you to stay overnight at Air Canada Centre.”

Aaron Zifkin, Airbnb’s country manager for Canada, says it was a natural fit for the brand. “Airbnb transforms iconic spaces into homes, providing memorable and once in a lifetime experiences for people to enjoy,” says Zifkin. “We were looking to create the ultimate sports weekend so a partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre was perfect, as it’s the only arena in Canada where fans can watch an NHL and NBA game in the same weekend.”

Airbnb is also making a $15,000 donation to the MLSE Foundation, to help support the youth-focused Sport For Development Centre in Toronto.