A New Report Shows How Amazon Is Different Around The World

A new study shines a light on how Amazon positions itself differently in different countries. According to Forrester Research, which just released a report on Amazon’s Global Appeal , the e-commerce giant’s customer service techniques have gained praise worldwide, but the Amazon shopping experience can vary wildly depending on the country you’re in.

Most importantly, Amazon Prime is not available, or not fully available, in all countries where Amazon operates. While Amazon Prime is widespread in the United States, it is only preparing for launch in India. In Canada, Amazon Prime membership includes fewer perks than in the U.S., the Forrester report notes.

While more than three-quarters of Indian shoppers said Amazon’s products were in their price range, less than half of British customers agreed with that statement.

The report also cites customer gripes that are due to factors largely outside of Amazon’s control. European users surveyed by Forrester were upset that a gift card purchased for Amazon in a foreign country could not be used in another country; British users also complained that it was hard to track certain packages through the site. That problem was not reported by American Amazon customers.

But it turns out that praise for Amazon’s customer service is similar globally. The study notes Amazon shoppers around the world “praise the company for fixing errors without question,” which mitigates anger when purchases go wrong and also deepens customer trust in Amazon.

As of 2015, the report says, more than 57% of American, 55% of Indian, and 58% of British online consumers have made a purchase from Amazon in the past three months.

Update: This article has been corrected to reflect the fact that Amazon Prime is available in Spain.