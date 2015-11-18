This House Runs On Poop And Food Waste

An abandoned farm in rural Spain, a mile from the nearest tiny village, is the unlikely site of cutting-edge energy technology. The new farmhouse under construction on the property will eventually be powered partly by the owners’ poop.

The mini waste-to-energy system takes organic waste–straight from toilets, from kitchen scraps, and from horse manure on the farm–and converts it into energy that can provide hot water, heat, and gas for cooking.

The same technology is becoming more common at a large scale, like a food waste-powered plant in the U.K. (which sends energy directly back to the supermarket that threw out the food). But the new house in Spain was designed to show that the tech is also feasible for individual homes.

“This is a demonstration facility, to show people that it’s technologically and economically viable on a small scale,” says Meghan Sapp, one of the co-founders of a startup called PlanetEnergy. “Anywhere up from here, it’s doable.”

PlanetEnergy

Sapp and her partner Iñigo Arana, who will live in the home, created the startup on a mission to convert homes, apartment buildings, and entire communities to new systems that make use of waste on-site.

“We make entire integrated systems, looking at the consumption and production of waste streams holistically,” she says. “So we can take into consideration sanitation, as well as all kinds of agricultural waste, municipal solid waste, and then add in solar and wind when necessary.”

For a rural home like the farmhouse they’re rebuilding, making use of waste can ultimately save money.