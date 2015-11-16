A Former Gawker Staffer Calls Out How Women Are Treated At The Company

Her reasoning may sound familiar to many women:

“I almost scrapped what I had written, as I found myself being asked to question whether the incidents and stories I had experienced and been told about represented a serious, ingrained cultural problem at the company, or in the media at large,” says Evans, a former staff writer for Gawker who now writes for New York Magazine’s “The Cut.”

But she pressed on, spurred to take a deeper look after an editorial changing of the guard replaced one male editor-in-chief with another man. This despite the fact that a woman–Leah Beckmann–served in the position as interim leader for four months. Beckmann would later tell Evans, “To say that Gawker treats men and women equally is simply untrue.”

As Evans points out, Gawker’s division of labor is like many other media properties where women are frequently managing or deputy editors. “This task can be thankless no matter where a woman works, but especially so at a place like Gawker, where bylines are associated with traffic and traffic is associated with success,” Evans writes, adding that “Tireless invisible labor, after all, costs nothing to abuse.”

Evans takes Gawker’s leadership to task for its cursory nod to Beckmann “stepping into the breach and helping out” even though the site was in a state of flux and she was still able to oversee its highest traffic day in history. Evans calls this recognition both dismissive and gendered. “Only a woman would be thanked for ‘helping out.’”

What’s more noteworthy to Evans is that a company that’s been built on exposing “the real story — the account you won’t (or can’t) find anywhere else” has been harboring a secret for years.