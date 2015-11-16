Apple’s Massive Solar Push In Singapore

Apple has one of its largest overseas presences in Singapore . Starting next year, however, there will be a big change at Apple Singapore: All of Apple’s operations will be powered entirely by solar energy.

Reuters’ Valerie Volcovici and Julia Love report that Apple has entered into an agreement to use 100% renewable energy for all of its offices and facilities in Singapore; Apple will also open its first Apple Store in Singapore early next year. The power will come from a local company, Sunseap Group, which harvests electricity from rooftop solar panels located atop more than 800 buildings in the densely populated city-state.

This past February, Apple announced plans for an $850 million solar farm in rural California. Apple is also aggressively building solar farms in China. The move isn’t just ecologically friendly; it also ensures that Apple is at least partially insulated against future fluctuation in energy prices.