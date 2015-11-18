How To Write Emails That Get A Response

You’ve just stumbled upon your dream job description. Problem is, there’s no direct contact listed, and you don’t just want to send your resume and perfectly crafted cover letter off into Internet oblivion.

So, you Internet stalk until you find something, but now you’re up against the dreaded cold email. How do you get this almighty HR manager to respond to you, a complete stranger? Follow these four steps and you’re golden:

First impressions are important, and in the case of a cold email, that’s your subject line. Craft something that’s creative and info-packed, but also mentions what’s in it for the recipient, says Jacqueline Twillie, career adviser and author of Navigating the Career Jungle: A Guide for Young Professionals. That could be as simple as helping the hiring manager out by specifying what position you’re interested in. Example: “PSU grad/former Daily Collegian EIC interested in editorial assistant position.” Done and done!

Copy and paste are not your friends. Employers can always tell when you’re firing off a generic message, so don’t even try it. Instead, tailor your email by including recent research you’ve done on the company (“I loved your latest ad campaign Reach Higher—Joanna’s story really resonated with me because XYZ.”) Twillie also says it’s okay to name-drop if you have a mutual acquaintance and his or her permission to mention it. Something like, “I’m a friend of Mark, your VP of marketing . . .” (Better yet, ask that person for an introduction.)