Today In Tabs: Fog Dot War

Friday, eight men associated with ISIS attacked six different locations in Paris, eventually killing 129 people and wounding 352 more. It’s possible you were there, or your loved ones were, and if so I hope you, or they, are safe and well. But for most of us, the attacks were primarily a media event, experienced on the France 24 live feed that everyone suddenly knew existed, and attended by the usual fog-dot-war of social media hoaxes. As Kelsey McKinney reminded us all: