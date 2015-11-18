Facebook Is Making It Super Easy For You To Give Money To Charity

Countless people already go to Facebook to talk about causes they support, and more than 150 million users are connected to one on the platform. Now users can put their money where their mouth is.

A new feature, announced by Facebook today, will allow registered U.S. nonprofits to hold fundraising campaigns on the social network. Similar to a campaign on Kickstarter, nonprofits will launch a page that tells the story of the campaign, collects donations, and tracks progress to a goal. When a person donates to the campaign using Facebook’s payment tools, they can chose to share their donation on their timeline. A post will appear on their friends’ News Feeds with a “donate” button–making it easy for friends to contribute, too, with just a few clicks.

Since 2013, Facebook has already experimented with fundraising tools for nonprofits. It’s also conducted its own appeals to users to donate funds in times of crisis, such as during the height of the Ebola epidemic or after the Nepal earthquake. But the company can’t be out ahead of every disaster and probably doesn’t want to make subjective judgments about whether every bad event in the world deserves its attention: It would rather build better tools so charities can solicit donations directly through Facebook themselves.

“Imagine you are seeing what your friends are donating to. That’s just so much more effective than getting a notice on the home page asking you to donate,” says Naomi Gleit, Facebook vice president of product management and leader of its Social Good team. “This is really the next step in how we can have a great impact at scale.”

In addition to holding fundraisers, nonprofits will also be able to add what Facebook is saying is an improved donate button to both their page and regular posts that users see in the News Feed–the button will lead to a one-page donate form without the user leaving Facebook. All of these tools will first be available to 37 nonprofit beta partners, including three–Mercy Corps, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and World Wildlife Fund–that launched campaigns today.

World Wildlife Fund, which has 1.7 million Facebook followers, says it hopes the simplicity of Facebook donations will increase giving to its holiday fundraising drive (December is the biggest month for charitable giving nationally). Giving through social platforms will become more important, says Terry Macko, WWF’s senior vice president for marketing and communications, as more people use social media, especially through smartphones and apps.

“The average donor gives once or twice a year to an organization and yet they’ll interact with you potentially hundreds of times, by reading your social posts, sharing them, reading your email, and coming to your website,” he says. “We want to meet people where they are.”