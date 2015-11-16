Uber’s New Feature Makes Commuting Home A Little Sweeter For Drivers

Car-hailing startup Uber’s latest new feature, currently available only in the San Francisco Bay Area, is aimed at drivers who are beginning or ending their shifts. Uber drivers in the Bay Area now have access to a destination setting feature that lets them pick up only riders who wish to travel in the same general direction they are headed.

The feature, which is available to drivers on UberX, UberPool, and other services, can only be used twice a day.

Uber’s promotional materials are explicit in saying the functionality is aimed at drivers headed either to high traffic areas or returning home. In a blog post, Uber’s Maya Choksi says that “Whether it’s commuting to the areas where rides are needed most, driving back home at the end of the day, or running errands around town, drivers can set their destination to earn fares that are along their route.”

Rival Sidecar launched a similar functionality set several months ago as well. Uber says they are testing the destination setting in the Bay Area for the next few weeks and that rollout for other markets is planned afterward.