Why Companies Should Embrace Intelligent Disobedience

From Volkswagen to the NFL, company scandals frequently make news, but could these problems have been averted if employees had been empowered to speak up?

Yes, says Ira Chaleff, author of Intelligent Disobedience: Doing Right When What You’re Told to Do Is Wrong.

“We are all socialized from a very early age to obey authority,” he says. “We can rebel against it, but there is deep programming inside of us that you don’t speak out of turn. For a few of us, this comes naturally, but for most of us it doesn’t. We follow the order even when we’re uncomfortable and think it’s wrong. We have to overcome this.”

What keeps me up at night is that my people aren’t telling me what I need to hear.

People can actually learn a lot from guide dogs, says Chaleff. When they’re trained, they spend their first 18 months being socialized, learning to obey commands. But then guide dogs take their knowledge to a higher level: The next step is that they’re taught intelligent disobedience.

“A dog must know when it gets a command that, if executed, would produce harm for its team–itself and its owner,” says Chaleff. “It must not obey even if a command is repeated. This provides a wonderful metaphor for humans.”

Intelligent disobedience has been explored effectively in specific industries. Chaleff says groundbreaking work was done in the aviation industry where fatal airline crashes in the 1970s could have been avoided.

“The black box recording often shows that a member of the crew saw something wrong and tried to get captain’s attention but was blown off,” he says. “When you listen to the recording, a minute and 20 seconds later everybody dies.”