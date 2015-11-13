Snapchat Unveils Paid Lenses To Pimp Out Photos

Snapchat is monetizing their popular Lens feature and turning the picture add-ons into a new profit stream. The Lens add-on, which offers a variety of animations and effects that can be superimposed on photos, is one of the service’s most popular features.

According to the Verge’s Casey Newton, the Lens feature is used in approximately 10 million pictures daily. New Lenses will cost 99 cents each, and once a user pays for one, they’ll have unlimited use of the additional filter. Snapchat has also been offering sponsored Lens products for advertisers such as The Peanuts Movie.

Snapchat, which Fast Company‘s Austin Carr took an extensive look at last month, has been aggressively monetizing their products and services this past quarter.

Sponsored Lenses, according to a previous report, are expected to bring in as many as 16 million views, which will cost advertisers between $450,000 per day and $700,000 for holidays. Snapchat also added a replay feature, which allows individual users to “replay” an expired message for a 99 cent fee.