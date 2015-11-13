Who Even Knows What Is Going On With The Trailer For David Bowie’s New Album

When David Bowie is taking you on a journey, you don’t ask any questions–you just go along for the ride. It’s the only strategy that works for the just-released teaser for his forthcoming album, anyway.

Although Blackstar won’t be available until January 8th, the once and perhaps future Thin White Duke is releasing a short film for the title track on Thursday, November 19th, on Palladia. Directed by Johan Renck, the video will perhaps shed some light on the thirty seconds of oddball imagery we see here, which includes a space-castle, a bejeweled skull, and shirtless dudes having seizures. Buckle up!