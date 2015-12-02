Can Human-Centered Design Help Humans Prevail Over Machines In The Workplace?

From the beginnings of organized farming to the advent of organized labor, work has dramatically changed. It has fundamentally shifted even more as we moved from the industrial era into today’s technologically enabled on-demand reality. The ability to automate work and use artificial intelligence to augment everyday tasks is now here. And, the nature of change in the workforce is accelerating as robots start to walk outside factories, the whir of drones grows louder in the air, and driverless cars are poised to join us on the streets in cities nationwide.

Even though great swaths of the workforce could be automated, it does not follow that we as a society will always want to take that path. We could see entrepreneurship flourish in a new renaissance where automation unlocks more creativity and innovation in humans as people are freed from those repetitive tasks and rote production roles that we have been saddled with for generations. This is the future we must embrace and shepherd forward. The workforce has evolved before. Look at the number of people in farming at the turn of the 20th century. In 1900, we had 41% of the U.S. population working in agriculture. By 2000, this number had dropped to less than 2%. Similarly, the percentage of workers in professional and technical jobs jumped five-fold over the course of the 20th century, and computer specialist careers that did not even exist have become a key part of the modern day workforce. History shows us that as classes of jobs fade away, new areas inevitably grow. And, in fact, as automation marches ahead, there are many trends that support just such a theses. One expanding area can be seen in makers, people who are crafting the next great idea in their own home or in one of the many makerspaces growing all around the world. One recent estimate puts the current number of these spaces at around 2,000, demonstrating the growth in this creative endeavor. In our recent National League of Cities analysis of local economic conditions, we analyzed the growth of collaborative consumption and the maker movement in cities. What we found is that city leaders are excited by, and supporting, the entrepreneurship, increased economic activity, and improved services brought about by small scale manufacturing. Will the maker movement be enough to stem the tide toward greater automation in the workforce? Of course not. On its own, it is just one area (albeit a growing one); instead, it is an indicator that further argues for a movement toward enhancing and growing human-centered work. The meteoric growth of micromanufacturers and platforms like Etsy demonstrate this potential growth. Technology is creating an environment where customization can be brought more mainstream. This is not in competition with automation, nor will it roll back automation’s effects—instead, automation will make this future possible. We need to focus more on what people bring to the table—a personal touch in sales and many other high-touch industries can expand and become more and more valuable as people seek out these day to day connections. Our experiences are already defining and enriching life more and more as millennial consumer habits have completely upended traditional marketing and retail expectations.

Bolstering high-touch service industries and supporting the creative endeavors of our fellow citizens will become ever more important as policy decision points appear quicker and quicker in this era of disruption. Furthermore, it is a safe assumption that what we imagine as the future today will not totally come to pass—there are a wide range of potential career paths that are not even on our radar screens yet. Forecasting based on current trends can show us a great deal, but incredibly large and impactful areas sneak up on us all the time. There is no doubt, however, that action will be needed by leaders at all levels of government to ensure that workers at all levels of society can have an opportunity to benefit from these changes. By considering which jobs humans do best and how we can bolster and support these industries as a society, we can advance the conversation past a reactionary stance and lay a foundation for future growth. Governments should study what sort of training, infrastructure, and research investments these changes require. The recent conversation that has been raised anew around basic income needs to be further considered and explored. We need to rethink how we approach work across the spectrum–from service industry to professional jobs, white collar and blue collar–and what changes these areas will require in terms of new skills and education. All of these ideas should be higher on the agenda as policy makers think about the effects these future shifts will have on all of us. Automation and artificial intelligence will no doubt have great impact on the future of work, play, and life. However, we shouldn’t jump to the assumption that this will be a net negative. We need to circle back and focus on what has always been unique about humans: creativity. It is high time to see ingenuity, craftsmanship, and connectivity as the critical differentiators, and move toward a future where we embrace and usher forward human-centered work.