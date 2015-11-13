Facebook Is Upgrading Search Functionality Within User Profiles

Facebook appears to be quietly rolling out a new search feature : the ability to search within individual profiles. Although no official announcement has been made, Facebook users are reporting a new search box showing up on individual profiles they view.

Alexander C. Kaufman, the Huffington Post’s business editor, took a screengrab of the new feature and posted it to Twitter:

While the new search functionality does not appear to change the information users can see about their friends, it may still encourage many Facebook members to update their privacy settings. The search feature makes it much easier to look up personal information about individual Facebook users, such as where they live, their personal interests, and their activity on Facebook.

Facebook is also testing out another new feature that is tangentially related to privacy. French Facebook users are now able to send and receive Snapchat-like disappearing messages that have a lifespan of one hour before they auto-delete. The messages are sent and received from Facebook’s main mobile app.

The new features are part of a busy quarter for Facebook in terms of product launches and upgrades. Earlier this week, Facebook rolled out Notify, a new push notifications app for Android and iOS, as well.