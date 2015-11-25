The Rise Of The “Bizcation”

While working as an Istanbul-based consultant for three years, Gillian Morris frequently made work trips to places like Thailand and Abu Dhabi, tacking on a few extra personal days to go dune-riding in a Jeep or attend a camel race on her own dime.

“I found that taking the time to get to know the city or region I was working in made me better at my job,” she says. “I had a more nuanced view of the situation on the

ground than I ever could have gotten from the airplane-to-boardroom-to-hotel work experience.” Research supports Morris’s feeling. Studies from Indiana University, Columbia Business School and other places show that travel broadens the mind and enhances creativity in tangible ways.

Now, as cofounder and CEO of Hitlist, an app she describes as a “personalized mobile travel agent,” Morris encourages her team of 13 (mostly millennials) to the do same. “Any reasonable lodging or transport costs are covered by us when people are going somewhere for a conference,” she says. Often, her employees will stay with friends if they decide to stay longer, since those costs are not covered by her company.

Not everyone has the time or money to linger after a conference or meeting, but those that do are part of the “bizcation” or “bleisure” phenomenon, combining business and leisure travel in one trip. In fact, nearly half (46%) of respondents in BridgeStreet Global Hospitality’s Bleisure Report 2014 said they add personal travel days to every trip or most trips.

Brands have taken notice of this trend; Avis, Days Inn Canada, and Millennium Hotels & Resorts are just a few that are capitalizing on it with special promotions aimed at bizcationers. With growing interest in melding personal and business travel (similar to how 24/7 connectivity has blurred the lines between our personal and professional time), some large companies now address this desire in their formal travel and expense policies.

If you want to tack on extra days to a business trip, Suzanne Wolko, a travel blogger and former global business travel manager for investment firms in the U.S. and U.K., suggests consulting your employers’ accounting or travel and expense department before booking. “They can work with you to determine the right way to book the trip to ensure it is not taxable to the employee,” she says.

Travel might create a tax liability when it provides a benefit to the employee. “Examples would be a one-day business trip and three days personal, or detouring an international flight home to meet family in the Caribbean on vacation, thereby saving them the air cost,” Wolko explains. “Depending on agreements, we might gross up the reimbursement and pay the taxes for the employee, but show it on a W2.”