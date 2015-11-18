My Boss Has A Near-Psychotic Obsession With People Being On Time

On a basic level, work is about showing up at the same place every day at a certain time to complete a set of tasks. But for many of us, work is much more than that, and bleeds into many other parts of life. We aren’t punching a time clock. But what if your boss is watching the clock?

This week, psychologist Art Markman helps a reader who thinks his working hours should be more flexible, while his boss has a more traditional view.

Hi, I work a few rungs under a division head who has a near-psychotic obsession with everyone in his department getting to work on time. Even my manager has acknowledged to my team that it’s gotten out of control, but there’s nothing she can do. I work in a big city with unreliable public transportation (to say the least), making it impossible for my coworkers and I to get to our desks at the exact same time every day. But not only does the division head drive to and from the office, he’s also a workaholic. He arrives extremely early and regularly stays late, so he can’t accept that the rest of us simply can’t arrive promptly at 9 a.m. every single day, especially if we’re “only” working 40 hours a week. What should I do? Thanks,

Definitely Not Saved By The Bell

Art Markman is a professor of psychology and marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, Smart Change, focuses on how you can use the science of motivation to change your behavior at work and home. Follow @abmarkman.

Dear Definitely Not:

Your letter reflects one of two diverging trends in the workplace. On the one hand, some workplaces are getting more informal and giving their employees more flexibility to do their work when and where they want. On the other hand, companies have a hard time measuring people’s productivity, particularly for tasks that require some amount of innovation. And so companies measure other aspects of people’s behavior, like the number of hours they put in and the time that they clock in and out.

Your division head is a particularly extreme version of this second trend. Thankfully, it sounds like your direct supervisor agrees that this is a problem.

There are several things you can do here.

If your company has an evaluation system that supports 360 feedback, then your division head needs to get clear communication from the people below him that the focus on the time that people arrive to the office is counterproductive, because it does not take people’s personal lives into account. If your company does not have a formal mechanism for providing feedback from reports during evaluations, then your manager should talk with other, more senior management about ways to provide feedback to your division head.