Step Inside This Plane Fuselage To Take The Intergalactic Space Flight Of The Future

Maybe one day a Virgin Galactic or SpaceX will take us on harrowing, intergalactic adventures worthy of Stanley Kubrick and acid flashbacks, but until then, you’ll just have to step inside this old plane fuselage.

Porta Estel·lar–which is Catalan for “Stargate”–is an installation by Eduardo Cajal and Playmodes set in Barcelona’s Ciutadella park. It’s essentially a modern spin on the classic planetarium. After grabbing a seat on the floor, visitors experience a six-minute journey into outer space and back, through the magic of projectors, countless LEDs, and art direction that spans from the literal depiction of the stars to the blinding abstraction of passing through a wormhole. It’s enough to make you realize, whenever we do commercialize space adventure, the cabins had better seriously assess their lighting.

