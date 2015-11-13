10 Years Of Daylight and Darkness, Visualized

At this time of year, when the days get shorter and darkness envelops you like a warm, cozy comforter before the workday is even over, it’s hard to ignore how much of our daily activity is dictated by the sun. For its annual “Light Calendars,” London-based design studio Accept & Proceed visualizes the fluctuating length of daylight for each passing year with a series of stunningly detailed black and white prints. It’s almost enough to make the coming winter months bearable (almost).

Though the silk-screened posters look more like Sol LeWitt prints than your average wall calendar, each is actually a highly specific depiction of the hours of light and dark throughout each year. For the past 10 years, the designers have pulled astronomical data from timeanddate.com to populate each day’s statistics. The resulting “Light Calendars” use simple lines and circles to map out the data in visually arresting ways–from using a zig-zag pattern to show the sun’s height over the horizon to representing calendar months with concentric circles and days by the thickness of lines.

Click through the gallery above for more information about each lovely print. Accept & Proceed’s Light Calendars are currently on view at Hoxton Arches gallery in London and available for purchase for around $170 here.