Today in Tabs: 7 Things Highly Effective People Do Before 7 a.m.

It’s been an honor to be your Tabs proprietor this week. I’ve been Laura Olin, Rusty has been over at Everything Changes with a dark mime story only he could write, and you all have been lovely.
And with that, here’s my last Tabs. Please take this advice to heart:
7 Things Highly Effective People Do Before 7 a.m.
-
Be a straight white male with all the inherent privileges and access to unconscious, entrenched networks of power that entails, able to go through daily life untouched by racism, misogyny, or the slow crush of impossible-to-escape stereotypes that make every day a tightrope of heightened hopes and lowered expectations.
-
My editor said I needed seven.
-
I could really just write anything here.
-
Potato manifesto. Handshake procrastination. Rabid kitten army.
-
Ornery pancakes. Baby elephant scrotum. Dinghy.
-
Kidney biscuits. Soggy archipelago. Duck tank.
-
Meditate.