Entrepreneurs and Celebrities Tell Us The Biggest Lessons They’ve Learned

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We asked speakers at the Fast Company Innovation Festival the question, “what have you learned in the last decade that has changed the way you approach work/life?” The answers ranged from trusting your heart, to allowing yourself to be humbled, to truly understanding that one individual can have a major impact on the world. Watch this, and tell us your biggest lesson at #FCNY.

