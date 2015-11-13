Kyrie Irving Is Back In The Old-Man Makeup For Pepsi’s “Uncle Drew” Series

It’s been more than two years since we last heard from “Uncle Drew,” the aged, bearded alter-ego of 23-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving. The NBA star made three instalments of a bizarre web series for Pepsi in 2012 and 2013 to promote its zero calorie Pepsi Max soft drink, not just donning old-man makeup to play the role of the surprisingly spry pickup basketball player, but also writing and directing the third instalment in the series. But Uncle Drew’s been in the cooler since October 2013–which made the reveal of a new episode this week a big surprise.

The spot, directed by Jonathan Klein, stars Irving as Uncle Drew, along with former Knicks point guard Baron Davis as “Louis” and free agent shooting guard Ray Allen as “Walt”–along with an acting ringer in JB Smoove as “Angelo.” In full makeup as a bunch of old timers, they head down to a court in Miami for a showdown–in the form of a game of HORSE–between old enemies Uncle Drew and Walt, in front of a crowd of ostensibly unsuspecting onlookers (the crowd was told they’d be filmed as part of a “basketball documentary”).

As a Jackass-style stunt, this one is a little underwhelming–but as a chance to see great ballplayers goof off together, there’s plenty of fun to be had here.