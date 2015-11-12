Runner. Cartoonist. Cake Lover: Saucony Finds Out Why The Oatmeal’s Matthew Inman Runs

The the newest addition to its ongoing Seeker Stories campaign, running brand Saucony didn’t recruit a champion marathoner. Or sprinter. Or ultramarathoning trail running legend. Nope, instead it profiles the twisted mind behind The Oatmeal , Matthew Inman.

It’s a fun, funny and relatable story that brings the idea of running down from the heights of impossibility to a level we can all relate to. Inman doesn’t run to prove he’s the best, he runs so he can eat birthday cake whenever he wants.

Created by agency Mechanica USA, the film integrates tales from Inman’s life, as well as his cartoon characters to make it an utterly charming brand story. Creative director Libby DeLana says Saucony was looking for a campaign that celebrated the spirit of its tagline “Find Your Strong,” that focused on real people who run, the reasons why they do it, and what they find when they do run.

“As longtime superfans, we had been interested in doing something with Matthew ever since his stellar book, The Terrible and Wonderful Reasons Why I Run Long Distances came out,” says DeLana. “He was a perfect match for this campaign because a) He runs a ton. b) Like most runners, the running is a means to an end, rather than an end in itself. And c) So he can keep eating corn dogs and birthday cake. Which we can relate to.”