The Future of Sesame Street Is Kinder and Gentler, With Fewer Puppets

Quite a bit has changed since Sesame Street first aired in 1969. Between evolving cultural norms and shifting demographics, the show’s audience is different than it was back then. Meanwhile, the show itself has become populated with more and more puppets. Too many puppets, in fact.

Despite the timeless popularity of characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster, Sesame Street’s team is planning on scaling back the variety of puppets in the next season, according to creative director Brown Johnson. In a session at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, Brown offered a glimpse at where the show is heading in the near future and how its creative process has evolved.

A central part of Johnson’s job is taking creative risks, she says. In a nod to Jim Henson, Maurice Sendak, and other members of the original team behind Sesame Street, Johnson says she and her colleagues are tasked with “having the apple cart and upsetting it but trying not to bruise any of the apples.”

“My job is to start taking some of those chances again. It’s both warm and wonderful and kind of terrifying.”

For starters, parents watching the show may notice fewer pop culture references in future episodes. That’s because, as humorous as they are to grownups, such references are typically lost on the preschoolers who watch the show. And as it turns out, fewer parents are watching Sesame Street these days, compared to when the show first aired. Back then, Johnson explains, 73% of mothers were home with their kids. More than four decades later, that number is closer to 30%. “It’s a different audience,” she says.

They’re also trimming the fat in terms of the number of characters on the show, focusing instead on crafting a smaller number of relatable, lovable characters and deepening their relationships with viewers. Instead of loading up on new characters, the next season of Sesame Street will highlight four main characters: Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster, and Rosita. These characters, along with seasoned veterans like Big Bird and Grover, will help lead show into the future with the next season’s focus on teaching kindness to kids.

“Sesame Street got so populated with so many puppets that we really wanted to concentrate on a fewer number of them,” says Johnson. Each of the four main characters embodies characteristics familiar to both parents and kids, such as Elmo with his occasional emotional outbursts or Rosalita’s affinity for giving hugs and reading.