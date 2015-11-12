Red Bull’s Psychedelic BMX Video Cycles Through An Incredible Optical Illusion

Over the past few decades, BMX cycling has evolved from a niche activity for kids who wear jean jackets and listen to punk rock, to a marquee event at the X Games, to a bonafide Olympic sport. But even as BMX racing has gained the stamp of approval from the likes of the International Olympics Committee, the freestyle form–with the jumps, ramps, and stunts–still holds plenty of outsider appeal.

This new video from Red Bull, featuring Scottish BMX pro Kriss Kyle, explains part of how and why Freestyle BMX remains so interesting. The video–called “Kaleidoscope”–transforms a fairly complex course into a giant optical illusion, and sets Kyle loose to ride through both the illusory effects that change around him, and the practical, but complicated, elements. Kyle does a 360-degree flip onto a trampoline, rides down a giant spiral-shaped ramp, and takes a roller coaster rail down through a backflip. While in other parts of the course, the ramps themselves shift under Kyle’s weight, keeping him off-balance. BMX seems like a tough enough sport when things aren’t constantly changing out from under you, but all of that just makes the video seem even more impressive.