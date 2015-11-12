advertisement
What It’s Like Working For A Powerful Person Like Oprah

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We recently sat down with Erik Logan and Sheri Salata, both of whom are co-presidents at OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. We asked them what it was like working with a power player like Oprah, and if there were moments when they were unsure of when to bring up her name in meetings. Their answer is fascinating.

