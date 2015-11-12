The Thumb-Stopping Moment: Tips From Facebook For Advertising On Facebook

“Everyone’s phone is personal,” Carolyn Everson, vice president of global marketing solutions at Facebook, reminded the audience during a panel on mobile advertising at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival on Thursday.

Because of this, the expectation for marketing on Facebook and other mobile apps is that brands “show up in a delightful, useful way–otherwise you are noise; consumers want you to add value to the experience.”

The panel–moderated by Fast Company executive editor Noah Robischon–also included Marc Mathieu, U.S. chief marketing officer at Samsung, which advertises on Facebook. Mathieu said the platform’s personalized data can deliver ads to “the right person with the right message at the right time.”

Marc Mathieu and Carolyn Everson

For instance, Facebook can tell which users have been using a certain phone for two years and may be up for a change in contract. “People don’t want to be advertised at, interrupted. You want to really bring utility into people’s lives, from an information standpoint or with great moments of entertainment,” Mathieu said.

So what advice did the duo have for companies wanting to improve their mobile or Facebook advertising?

First, Everson said, accept that the shift to mobile has already happened.

“It’s clear we are spending more time on mobile apps than on television. You couldn’t consume ads before while waiting on line at the grocery store,” she said. “We lived it and we know this is a big challenge for most companies, and if you were going to start a business, you’d likely start it today as mobile first.”