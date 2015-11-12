Missy Elliott Returns (With Pharrell) To Show Us How They Do It Where They’re From

After she surprised the country in February by making an unexpected guest appearance during Katy Perry’s Super Bowl halftime show, America quickly reached a consensus: We really, really missed Missy Elliott. When she turned Perry’s performance–in the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time–into a reminder of how great “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control” were, sales of those songs spiked by 1000% in the following week. Despite a 10-year gap since the release of her last album, artists like Diplo and Skrillex immediately sought her out for guest verses, and the music press (and TMZ) began following her around awaiting news of a new album–which she announced with releasing details.

What she has released, as of this morning, is a new single and a new video. After once more going to the NFL to tease the track during halftime of the most recent episode of Monday Night Football, Elliott officially dropped the video for “WTF (Where They From)” on Thursday. The track features stuttering drums, a steady dropping bass, and frenetic rapping from both Elliott and Pharrell–delivering basically what anybody who was excited by her surprise return in February would have wanted from her. The video, meanwhile, is classic Missy: the rapper who famously made an oversized Hefty trash bag the height of fashion in the video for “Supa Dupa Fly” here rocks a fully reflective, disco ball-style jumpsuit, choreographs dance moves on a Phunkeeduck, proudly displays her old-school credentials with a beanie that reads “Biggie 97,” and somehow, brilliantly, manages to transform herself and Pharrell into exactingly realistic-looking marionette puppets. The world wanted Missy Elliott back, and she took the opportunity to show us how they do it where she’s from–hopefully without the decade-long wait this time.