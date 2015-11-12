Spotify Unveils Concerts, A Personalized Listing Of Shows

Spotify users will see something new in the coming days and weeks. The streaming music service is now generating personalized concert listings based on users’ listening habits.

The concert recommendations, currently available in Spotify’s mobile app, are delivered through a partnership with concert listings service Songkick. Although it largely replicates functionality that could be found previously through integrating Songkick’s app into Spotify’s product, the new feature instead directly integrates Songkick’s data directly into Spotify, with no actions required by listeners.

In a blog post, Spotify writes:

Our new Concerts feature lets you know when your favorite artists announce new concerts near you so you’ll never miss another show. And for artists, it’s easier than ever to get the word out to fans about new concerts. On your phone, simply open the Browse tab on Spotify and select Concerts to see a personalized list of what’s playing nearby.

Concerts is an integral part of the two linchpins of Spotify’s strategy to compete with Apple Music: embracing personalization and working with outside partners. Earlier this year, Spotify rolled out personalized playlists for users based on their listening habits.