How To Manage Employees Who Need Extra Hand-Holding

Every manager knows there are some employees who work well, both independently and collaboratively, with very little supervision. Then there are others who need extra help with seemingly every task and project. Those in the latter group might have interviewed really well and still have potential, but they just don’t show enough initiative once they’re brought on board.

As a manager, it isn’t right or practical to fire anyone who disappoints you at first. You need to make sure your employees get what they need in order to live up to whatever you saw in them initially. Here are a few strategies that can help.

Some team members who require added support don’t actually come to you asking for it.

Stop and focus on what an employee is telling you so you can begin to understand their needs better. Chances are that at least part of the reason your direct report needs so much hand-holding is because they aren’t getting enough instruction from you. Don’t decide all on your own what you think your employee needs–take the time to find out. An informal approach usually works best, and sometimes getting out of the office for lunch or a cup of coffee can open up a more meaningful dialogue. That’s not just because your employee is more likely to feel comfortable, it’s also because you’ll have fewer work-related tasks distracting you from hearing what they have to say.

It can be difficult for employees to admit they need extra help or don’t understand something, and some team members who require added support don’t actually come to you asking for it. Whatever the case, it never helps things to show you’re frustrated. Stay calm and patient so your employee knows they can get support and advice from you or anyone else. The goal is to create an environment where all your employees feel safe and valued–regardless of their individual needs–leading them to do better work for you as you build those relationships. It doesn’t happen overnight.

To that end, it’s important to mentor your employees. The truth is that no one can be expected to know everything from the beginning–not even the most talented and promising of your staff. Most managers and business owners have had mentors who have guided them through their own challenges, and it’s important to return that favor when you’re in a leadership position yourself. Helping someone improve their performance can make your own work more meaningful, to say nothing of adding to the value a team whose skills are constantly expanding adds to the company.